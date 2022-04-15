Brokerages Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.34). Nyxoah posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NYXH opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

