Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Post $1.77 EPS

Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL opened at $404.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $384.38 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

