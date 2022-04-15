Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE:BIG opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.19. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

