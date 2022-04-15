Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $8.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $10.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.28.

Shares of FANG opened at $138.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

