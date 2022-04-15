Brokerages Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $645.38 Million

Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will announce $645.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.10 million to $661.80 million. Energizer posted sales of $685.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Energizer stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 136.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,206,000 after buying an additional 1,467,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,110 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,923,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 109.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 409,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energizer by 142.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 371,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

