Brokerages Expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Fisker reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 254.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

In related news, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSR opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

