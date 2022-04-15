Brokerages Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Genius Sports reported earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth about $1,441,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth about $2,543,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GENI opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

