Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

