Brokerages Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post $1.73 EPS

Brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Lear posted earnings per share of $3.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $12.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.48 to $21.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lear by 36.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Lear by 50.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 104,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

