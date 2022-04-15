Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.32 Million

Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to announce $166.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.96 million to $167.90 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $147.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $654.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.42 million to $657.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $716.61 million, with estimates ranging from $696.70 million to $736.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $3,072,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MCFT stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

