Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$10.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) will report ($10.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($13.60) to ($8.09). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($20.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($28.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($36.03) to ($24.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($10.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.28) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($23.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.75. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $195.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 67.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

