Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $2.46. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $10.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $10.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TECK. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Teck Resources stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

