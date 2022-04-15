Brokerages Expect Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

UDMY opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75. Udemy has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,793,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

