Brokerages Set A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Target Price at GBX 588.40

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.67).

BAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.G. BARR to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.75) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($25,902.74). Insiders bought a total of 3,742 shares of company stock worth $2,032,893 in the last ninety days.

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 540 ($7.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.96. A.G. BARR has a 12-month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.69). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 514.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 512.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £604.96 million and a PE ratio of 21.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

