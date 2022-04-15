Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT at $292.85

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.85.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $196.73 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

