Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $252.28

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.28.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $129.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $222.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.