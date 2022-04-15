Brokerages Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price at $152.60

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN stock opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.06. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.59.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.