Brokerages Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target at $15.14

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.14.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,085,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,813,000 after acquiring an additional 525,601 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,126,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.29%.
About BP Midstream Partners (Get Rating)
BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines, as well as refined product terminals to transport onshore crude oil production to refinery in Whiting, Indiana as well as offshore crude oil and natural gas production to refining markets, and trading and distribution hubs.
