Brokerages Set European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT at $31.43

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in European Wax Center by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in European Wax Center by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in European Wax Center by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in European Wax Center by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

