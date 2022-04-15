Brokerages Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT at $24.75

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan purchased 12,500 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,059,500 shares of company stock worth $3,140,310. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $23.53.
Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Humanigen (Get Rating)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humanigen (HGEN)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.