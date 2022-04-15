Brokerages Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT at $24.75

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Humanigen alerts:

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan purchased 12,500 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,059,500 shares of company stock worth $3,140,310. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 624.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 132,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 249,314 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 168,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humanigen (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.