Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) PT at $155.00

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ICE opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

