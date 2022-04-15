Brokerages Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) PT at $69.25

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kirby by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

