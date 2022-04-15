Brokerages Set Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target at $113.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Legrand from €120.00 ($130.43) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($105.43) to €94.00 ($102.17) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($114.13) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

