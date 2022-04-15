Brokerages Set Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Target Price at €312.29

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €312.29 ($339.44).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($351.09) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($375.00) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($355.43) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 8th.

ETR LIN opened at €295.90 ($321.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.90. Linde has a 12-month low of €235.25 ($255.71) and a 12-month high of €309.35 ($336.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €272.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €279.55.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

