Brokerages Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target at $60.25

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.
LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in LKQ by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in LKQ by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.