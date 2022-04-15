Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $99.89

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $140.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Logitech International by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Logitech International by 1,017.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

