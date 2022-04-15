Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Target Price at $313.00

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNSPF. Liberum Capital upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($4.17) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

