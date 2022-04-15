Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Price Target at C$33.29

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Parex Resources stock opened at C$25.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$17.28 and a 12 month high of C$30.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.60.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$397.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 5.5224347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total transaction of C$134,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,394,475.42. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total value of C$1,388,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,552,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,060 shares of company stock worth $3,014,997.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

