Brokerages Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $48.33

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Replimune Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Replimune Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $838.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.45. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

