Brokerages Set Safran SA (EPA:SAF) PT at €124.91

Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €127.70 ($138.80).

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($147.83) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday.

EPA SAF opened at €103.88 ($112.91) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($100.39). The company has a 50 day moving average of €106.74 and a 200-day moving average of €109.14.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

