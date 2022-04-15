Brokerages Set Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target at $6.80

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $687.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

