Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Target Price at GBX 829.67

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 829.67 ($10.81).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TM17 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.08) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 504 ($6.57) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 870 ($11.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 553.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 668.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £728.89 million and a PE ratio of 29.82.

In related news, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($65,147.62). Also, insider Mark Crawford bought 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($9,090.97).

About Team17 Group (Get Rating)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.