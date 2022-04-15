Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Target Price at GBX 1,910

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,980 ($25.80).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($32.19) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.80) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 1,945 ($25.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,532 ($19.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,708.62. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.08), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($64,379.02). Also, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.64), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($63,781.08).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

