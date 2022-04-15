Brokerages Set Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881,163 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 435,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $534.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

