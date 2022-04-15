Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Target Price at $267.33

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 12.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 430.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 24.7% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 84,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $212.79 on Tuesday. Visa has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $407.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

