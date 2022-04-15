Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) PT at $76.40

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 721,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $17.00 dividend. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 123.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.