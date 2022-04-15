Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) PT at $76.40

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 721,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $17.00 dividend. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 123.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.