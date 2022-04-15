Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.5191 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,493,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after acquiring an additional 954,491 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,988,000 after acquiring an additional 657,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.