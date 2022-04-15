Brokers Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

MPW opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.45%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,096,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

