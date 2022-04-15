Brokers Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.37 billion.
Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$67.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$59.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.25. The firm has a market cap of C$17.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$26.61 and a 1-year high of C$70.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.
Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.