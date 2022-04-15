Brokers Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.37 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$67.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$59.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.25. The firm has a market cap of C$17.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$26.61 and a 1-year high of C$70.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

