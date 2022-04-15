Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Down 40.6% in March

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 74,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAMR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $589,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,514,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,674,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $55.23 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24.
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
