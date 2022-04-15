Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.22.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE BRO opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,898,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 75.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,172 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.