BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.

DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.81.

DOOO opened at $81.10 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.71.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. UBS Group AG raised its position in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BRP by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $200,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

