Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 2,530 ($32.97) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.00) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bunzl to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($35.84) to GBX 2,950 ($38.44) in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.21) to GBX 2,800 ($36.49) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,897.14 ($37.75).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,065 ($39.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,124 ($40.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,858.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,777.46. The company has a market cap of £10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($37.84), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($443,622.52).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

