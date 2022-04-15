Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) vs. CAE (NYSE:CAE) Head to Head Review

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Byrna Technologies and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 CAE 1 1 6 0 2.63

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.00%. CAE has a consensus price target of $41.71, suggesting a potential upside of 56.64%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than CAE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and CAE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 10.86 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -57.77 CAE $2.26 billion 3.74 -$35.77 million $0.28 95.11

Byrna Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAE. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% CAE 3.23% 6.49% 2.64%

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CAE beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. It has a strategic partnership with Volocopter GmbH to develop, certify, and deploy a pilot training program for electric vertical takeoff and landing operations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

