Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $453.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.28. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $63.29.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

