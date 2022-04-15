Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.