Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CCJ stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

