Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to C$47.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Cameco stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $68,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,008,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cameco by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

