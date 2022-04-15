Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Cameco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,933,000 after acquiring an additional 361,628 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.99 and a beta of 0.84. Cameco has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

