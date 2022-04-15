Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF)

Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$15.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of HMDPF stock opened at 10.70 on Wednesday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of 7.99 and a 1-year high of 10.71.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hammond Power Solutions (HMDPF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.