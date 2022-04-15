Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF)

Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$15.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of HMDPF stock opened at 10.70 on Wednesday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of 7.99 and a 1-year high of 10.71.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

